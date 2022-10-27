Skip to Content
Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department conducted a homeless outreach option Thursday morning in Coachella.

The department's Coachella Community Action Team teamed up with Union Pacific Railroad Police to provide resources to those in need.

CCAT relocated approximately 10 transients alongside the train tracks on Grapefruit Blvd. between Avenue 48 and Avenue 49.

Illegal homeless camps in the area were also cleaned up and trash was removed from the location, the department announced.

