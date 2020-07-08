Palm Springs’ first openly gay Black mayor discusses changes city should make

I-Team

The push to remove the statue of Palm Springs First elected Mayor, Frank Bogert from the entrance of City Hall has gotten the attention of another former Mayor.

Ron Oden was elected in 2003 and was the first openly gay, Black mayor in Palm Springs. I-team reporter Karen Devine spoke with Oden about what he'd like to see happen and the history behind it.

Oden spoke candidly about the changes he's seen in the way of diversity in the past two decades in Palm Springs among the City Council its residents.

He pointed out how "The Black Lives Matter" movement has always been quietly a part of the push to defeat racism but it's ringing a little louder now. He says, more people are listening.

While he's happy with the current State of the City, he thinks the council should take another look at the deal made with the O'Donnell Golf Club in the 50's, and how they originally kept minorities out. He's like to see it open to the public. He explains that if the council is really "open" to changes to benefit the community they should take over the golf club as opposed to building a park in the center of town.

Watch the full interview with Oden, airing Thursday, July 9 at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.