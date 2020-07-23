I-Team looks at face covering enforcement in Palm Springs

I-Team

As tourists come back to the valley following months of strict stay-at-home orders, the city of Palm Springs is stepping up enforcement of face coverings and social distancing.

The city already made masks and social-distancing mandatory in many public settings and specifically in and around businesses but starting this weekend, however, Palm Springs plans to step up enforcement.

This weekend, the city expects to move into the next phase of enforcement.

I-Team investigator Peter Daut uncovers how many businesses and vacation rentals were recently inspected and also issued citations.