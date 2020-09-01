I-Team: Nurses say local hospital is not doing enough to protect them

I-Team

Some Valley nurses at a local hospital make a number of claims against the hospital, which they allege is not doing enough to protect them from coronavirus. Their main concern is issues with personal protective equipment (PPE).

"We're supposed to protect our patients, our communities. That's what we're here for. And we're letting them down," one of the nurses said.

I-Team investigator Peter Daut listened to their concerns, which he then took straight to hospital officials.

Daut asked them, "Let me ask you point blank: Are the nurses lying, or are their concerns valid?"

Watch the I-Team report "Pleading for PPE," Thursday at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.