I-Team takes an inside look at the Coachella Valley Arena land agreement

We're taking a closer look at how the new Coachella Valley Arena ended up at the site near Interstate 10 and Cook Street and the agreement between the developers and the non-profit foundation that owns the land.

When the Oak View Group recently broke ground on the new, $300 million privately-funded arena, it did so on land owned by the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation. The foundation helps a number of charitable organizations in the valley and across the valley.

Throughout the years, it has given away hundreds of millions of dollars to those in need. But like any non-profit, it also needs to make money. One way it now plans to do that is by leasing the land to the new arena.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut sat down with the Berger Foundation to learn more about the deal and what led up to it.