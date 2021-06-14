I-Team: Daycare Crunch – tonight at 6pm on News Channel 3

I-Team

A different kind of desert is emerging across the valley affecting families from nearly every background and experts warn if things don't change soon the problem will continue to get much worse.

Right now, more than half of all Americans live in areas with insufficient child care, according to the Center for American Progress. That includes here in the Coachella Valley, where I-Team investigator Peter Daut discovered many families are desperate.

"They can't find quality, affordable or even openings in child care right now," said Heidi McArthur, the owner of Jadabug's Kids Boutique in La Quinta.

