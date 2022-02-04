Family continues to demand answers as third year of Rebecca Modrall’s disappearance approaches

Rebecca Modrall, 33, of Rancho Mirage, was last heard from on February 5, 2019. She was last seen in La Quinta.

Authorities declared the case a homicide investigation, even though Modrall's body has not been found and no arrests have been made.

Three years have passed since she disappeared and her family continues to seek answers.

“I never would have thought that it would have taken this long. I mean, that’s one of the things when someone goes missing, you don’t think that it’s going to be three years,” said Sarah Modrall, Rebecca's mother said.

Tonight at 6:00 PM on News Channel 3, I-Team investigator Karen Devine speaks looks at the case, and speaks with Modrall's family.