I-Team Investigates: Available Addiction

It's marketed as a dietary supplement to help you relax. But it's also highly addictive, and in some cases, deadly. The street name is "gas station heroin."

The capsules are sold under names like "Zaza Red," "Pegasus," and "Tianna." The drug is called tianeptine, and it's advertised as a supplement to help users reduce anxiety and stress-- while increasing alertness and focus.

As the name suggests, "gas station heroin" is sold at gas stations, smoke shops and convenience stores across the nation. As News Channel 3's Peter Daut uncovered, "gas station heroin" is very easy to get.

"Do you anticipate we'll be seeing more people hooked on gas station heroin?" Daut asked Dr. Alta DeRoo, the Chief Medical Officer of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

She replied, "I think we will. It's just the fact that there's just more opioid use disorder out there, and so people are going to turn to this gas station heroin as a way for them to cope with their opioid withdrawals. Stay away from them, and tell the person that you're next to what they are."

Learn more about "gas station heroin" in Peter Daut's I-Team investigation, "Available Addiction." Watch the special report, Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.