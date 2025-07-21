I-Team: Former Eisenhower doctor wins $1.6M decision in case dating back to the start of covid

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - A retired Judge has found in favor of Dr. Rick Loftus in a case against Eisenhower Health and Eisenhower Medical Associates that claimed Loftus was forced out in 2020 for raising concerns about Covid safety, and retaliation for reporting discriminatory behavior.

I-Team Investigator John White will have an in-depth look at the case and the first interview with Dr. Loftus on what was happening inside Eisenhower Health in the early days of the pandemic.

