Skip to Content
I-Team

I-Team: Former Eisenhower doctor wins $1.6M decision in case dating back to the start of covid

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 11:12 AM
Published 9:00 AM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - A retired Judge has found in favor of Dr. Rick Loftus in a case against Eisenhower Health and Eisenhower Medical Associates that claimed Loftus was forced out in 2020 for raising concerns about Covid safety, and retaliation for reporting discriminatory behavior.

I-Team Investigator John White will have an in-depth look at the case and the first interview with Dr. Loftus on what was happening inside Eisenhower Health in the early days of the pandemic.

Tonight on News Channel 3 at 6:00 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: I-Team

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John White

John White anchors News Channel 3 Live at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m.on KESQ-TV and CBS Local 2. Learn more about John here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content