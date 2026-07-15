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I-Team

Home on the Line: I-Team investigation sparks lawsuits, renewed fraud task force, and calls for stronger homeowner protections

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Published 4:19 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - A local woman nearly lost her home by signing documents on her phone. Then News Channel 3 got results.

I-Team: Signature Scam? – CV woman says one swipe nearly cost her the home she spent a lifetime paying off

Now the case is sparking action from lawmakers.

"They prey on your fear," Assemblymember Greg Wallis said.

But to follow through, and real estate leaders, we're going to have to explore very seriously. Could new protections help stop the next possible scam before it's too late? See what's changing.

Home on the Line, the investigation continues Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.

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Karen Devine

Karen Devine is celebrating her 34th year delivering the local news as an anchor and reporter in the Palm Springs television market. Learn more about Karen here.

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