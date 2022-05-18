In-Depth Special Report: Youth and Mental Health

How are the youth in the desert coping going through all the changes and challenges of the pandemic?

“Everything is so difficult now especially with the pandemic, social anxiety has increased it’s actually been more difficult for students to come on to campus and learn," said Amaya, a senior at La Quinta High School.

In the special report "Youth and Mental Health," News Channel 3's Karen Devine goes in-depth on some of the local resources for young people who may be feeling like they need some help.