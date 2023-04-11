Skip to Content
In-depth on people diagnosed with Parkinson’s at a younger age

This is World Parkinson's Day, recognized each year on the birthday of James Parkinson who first discovered the condition over 200 years ago. 

April is also "Parkinson's Awareness Month." 

Most patients are over the age of 65. Tonight, we're going in-depth on another group diagnosed at a much younger age.

Watch the special report tonight at 6:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.

The Parkinson's Resource Organization is a local non-profit that has been helping maximize quality of life for people with Parkinson’s and their families/caregivers through education, resources, and person-to-person support. For more information on the organizations, visit: https://www.parkinsonsresource.org/

