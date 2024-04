News Channel 3 morning anchor Angela Chen goes in-depth on the reasons shelters are overpacked and how veterinary shortages play into this post-pandemic trend leaving animals in an overcrowded crisis.

Coachella Valley animal shelters are overcrowded and struggling to find forever homes for larger dogs.

Angela comes to the Coachella Valley as KESQ’s morning anchor after teaching graduate school classes at the USC Annenberg School of Journalism and Communication. Learn more about Angela here .

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.