Two students arrested after gun incident at local middle school

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said it has arrested and booked two 13-year-olds at Indio Juvenile Detention Center after a gun incident at Toro Canyon Middle School.

The two were students at the middle school.

During a press conference on Wednesday, deputies reported a student brought a gun on campus.

On Thursday morning parents of some of the students planned to protest outside of the school grounds. However, only three parents showed up.

These parents were upset that more people agreed to show up to protest the Coachella Valley Unified School District when the incident was happening but did not show up.

The protestors are angry about the response time from the school district in notifying the students and parents about the situation.

Elizabeth Valdez, who has a 12-year-old daughter at the school said her daughter called her from a friend's phone to tell her there was someone with a gun on campus.

Valdez said she rushed to the school, but deputies nor school officials explained what happened.

She said all she received later in the day was a text message and a phone call to pick her child up.

News Channel 3 has reached out to CVUSD for a better timeline of events on when parents were notified of the situation.

The district has not responded to this request.