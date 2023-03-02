Oregon man charged with inappropriate contact with Banning minor

A man from Oregon was charged with arranging to meet a Banning minor after inappropriate online communication, police said.

The crime was reported on Feb. 14. Police said mother of a teen girl arrived at the station to report inappropriate online communication between her minor child and a male adult, who was identified as Devon Richard Decerto, 32, of Gresham, Oregon.

Police said they discovered that Decerto had continual contact with the victim via social media. He then flew from Oregon to California in order to meet with the victim.

"During the investigation, it was learned that the minor met with the adult male in another city, and the minor was assaulted by the male," Banning police wrote in a news release.

The same day that the report was filed, detectives learned that Decerto was at the Ontario International Airport preparing to fly back to Portland, Oregon, the department said. He was arrested at the airport at around 6:45 p.m.

Decerto was charged with Contact Minor w/Intent Commit Specific Crimes and Arranged meeting w/minor - at or about arranged time/place. He pleaded not guilty to both charges when he was arraigned on Feb. 17. He's due back in court for a Felony Settlement Conference on May 11.

He remains in custody at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail.