Palm Springs boy, 15, arrested for allegedly shooting at vehicle in April

A 15-year-old boy who is suspected of shooting at a parked vehicle in a North Palm Springs residence mid-April was arrested, authorities said today.

On the night of April 16, deputies from the Cabazon sheriff's station responded to the 22800 block of Sterling Avenue to reports of gunshots, according to Sgt. Jaime A. Hernandez of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

"Deputies arrived within minutes and located a vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence that was struck by gunfire,'' Hernandez said in a statement. "Deputies also located multiple spent shell casings near the vehicle."

Hernandez said that the investigation was taken over by investigators from the Cabazon sheriff's station the following day and the Palm Springs teen was subsequently identified as the suspected shooter.

Investigators arrested him on Tuesday and served a search warrant at his residence, where they allegedly found a firearm, large capacity magazines, a large quantity of narcotics, and evidence consistent with narcotics sales, according to Hernandez.

The teen was booked into Juvenile Hall for the shooting, weapon violations, and numerous drug related charges, according to Hernandez.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting was asked to call 951-922-7100.