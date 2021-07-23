Desert Hot Springs community clean up day on Saturday

Local News

The City of Desert Hot Springs is hosting a community clean up day this weekend.



The event was announced on Facebook and is open to anyone who wants to participate.

It's put on by Desert Hot Springs Mayor Scott Matas, along with Mayor Pro Tem Russell Betts and the Desert Hot Springs Community Cleanup Committee.



The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday July 24 at 6:00 PM at 13700 Palm Drive in the lot next to the Animal Hospital of Desert Hot Springs.



Those who want to take part in the cleanup should sign up by emailing Deputy City Clerk Roberta Crncic at rcrncic@cityofdhs.org, or call her at (760) 329-6411 extension 114.

Event organizers say they have all of the supplies necessary, and encourage Coachella Valley community members to get involved.