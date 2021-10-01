The Dinah celebrates 30th anniversary as the largest lesbian music festival

Local News

After a nearly two-year postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Dinah has returned to Palm Springs for its 30 year anniversary celebration.

Mariah Hanson, Executive producer and owner of the Dinah

Owner and executive producer Mariah Hanson said she is excited to finally be able to celebrate this major milestone and bring people together in a safe way, amid the continuing pandemic.

Hanson said attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within 72-hours.

Hard or digital copies of vaccine cards are acceptable, and the event organizer is also encouraging people to sign up for the VaxYes app, which enables people to easily pull up a QR code on their mobile phones.

The 3-day event, which kicked off today, is also taking the extra step of asking everyone who is attending to take a home test prior to checking in.

Hanson said 93% of the LGBTQ community has had at least one of their COVID vaccines, highlighting that the community cares about the health and safety of others.

