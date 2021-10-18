Lifestream Dream Raffle returns for 2nd year: prizes include a new Ford Bronco and diamond bracelet

LifeStream Blood Bank’s Second Annual Dream Raffle is underway.

Tickets are $25 each and only 5,000 will be sold. Organizers hope the high chances of winning and the selection of prizes will motivate this year's fundraising efforts. This year’s grand prize winner will get a choice: take home a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport or $20,000 cash.

"Five other major prizes valued at $750 - $2,000 each will be awarded during the December 8th drawing. Major prizes include a flight on a P-51 Mustang WWII plane; a 4-day, 3-night New Mexico winter getaway with a ski package at a Red River cabin; a 2-night stay and dinner for two at Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa; an entertainment system that includes a Samsung 65” 4K Crystal UHD TV and soundbar system; and a NEXGRILL Deluxe six-burner gas grill, Omaha Steaks, and accessories," organizers tell News Channel 3.

The money raised is expected to help upgrade the fleet of mobile blood donation vehicles. The organization is looking to buy two new bloodmobiles. They have had to take others out of service because they aren't meeting emission standards.

“It is essential we complete this purchase to ensure our team can remain ‘on the road’ in full force to collect blood products to assist surgical and cancer patients; accident, burn and trauma victims; even newborn babies,” said Rick Axelrod, MD, LifeStream’s president/CEO and medical director.

Full details on the raffle are available here.

How To Buy Tickets:

1. ENTER BY PHONE:

You may order tickets by phone by calling 909-386-6929.

2. ENTER BY MAIL OR FAX:

Download and complete the Ticket Order Form below and mail to:

The LifeStream Dream Raffle

384 West Orange Show Road

San Bernardino, CA 92408



Or fax to 909.381.2036.

Ticket Order FormDownload

https://youtu.be/fA7vfZBu8D4

KESQ News Channel 3 is a sponsor of the Lifestream Blood Bank Dream Raffle.