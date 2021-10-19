Riverside County Board of Supervisors redistricting maps meeting

The public is invited to a public meeting Tuesday evening to provide feedback on drafted redistricting maps that can ultimately change the political priorities of a district's representative.

Latino representation has been a key issue in these redistricting maps.

Redistricting measures are put in place to ensure there is fair and equal representation as the population changes.

Every 10 years when the Census is released, the maps are redrawn.

There has been controversy behind the first few drafts that advocates have argued the maps failed to include citizen voting age population data (CVAP).

These newer maps are said to include this data now.

Three additional maps with the CVAP data have been put up for public review.

“These updated maps continue to move the county forward in our redistricting efforts,” said Board Chair Karen Spiegel. “This is a process that requires community feedback, inclusion of updated data and revised lines. All are welcome to draw draft boundaries and submit for review.”

The meeting begins this evening at 6 p.m. on the first floor board chambers at the County Administrative Center in Riverside.

You can take part online also on the county's website.