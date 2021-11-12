Palm Springs residents, mayor express concern over College of the Desert campus expansion delay

Palm Springs Mayor Christy Holstage called into The Board of Trustees for College of the Desert's meeting during public comments Thursday to express concern about west valley construction projects.

Holstage said she her residents are worried “about how COD is operating and have questions about how decisions are being made.”

She said they are “extremely concerned about the quick decision to cancel the COD campus long planned in Cathedral City with nearly 5 years of planning with that governmental agency, the city, and hundreds of residents.”

The mayor also said she and her residents are “equally concerned about the Palm Springs campus.”

Holstage cited the $22 million dollars in taxpayer funds that COD used to purchase the property, which now sits vacant.

She said the site “wasn’t vacant” and that they “had an existing vocational school” there “with students attending.”

Holstage said that now “the site sits vacant with no information from COD, the President, the trustees about the future of the Palm Springs campus” and added “it’s unclear what will happen at that site.”

Holstage, who has served on the Palm Springs City Council since 2017, has had numerous meetings with COD trustees and staff since then.

She said they have been “promised that there will be shovels in the ground in 2023.”

Holstage also urged COD “to meet with the Palm Springs City Council to have conversations with residents and provide updates about when and how" theproject will proceed.

