College of the Desert to search for new location for Roadrunner Motors program

College of the Desert will search for a new location for its Roadrunner Motors program following a fiscal review of the originally planned location in Cathedral City.

COD's Roadrunner Motors program is the school's automotive training center.

In January 2020, the school announced plans to build an automotive and advanced transportation facility featuring a modernized lab and classroom in Cathedral City, adjacent to the Cathedral City Auto Center. The automotive classes taught at COD's main campus in Palm Desert were set to all be moved to the new location.

Despite the pandemic, this still appeared to be the plan as of at least March 2021, as it was announced once again by officials during the State of the College 2021.

On Wednesday, school officials announced that they will evaluate alternative locations for the program after a fiscal review "determined costs at the planned location are exorbitantly higher than previously anticipated."

“I take my responsibility for managing dollars entrusted to us by the community very seriously,” said Superintendent/President Martha Garcia, Ed.D. "It’s important to understand how the decisions we make today can affect us financially five, ten, or even twenty years from now. I am committed to ensuring that we remain responsible with public dollars.”

COD officials say they are committed to identifying possible site alternatives and will provide location recommendations in the coming months.

“We believe strongly in the Roadrunner Motors concept and are confident we will find a solution that furthers the interest of our students,” added Garcia.

The Roadrunner Motors program continues to be held at COD's Palm Desert campus, with additional classes offered at Amistad High School in Indio through the college's dual and concurrent enrollment programming.

