All lanes are back open after a traffic collision in the Cabazon area earlier this morning.

The traffic collision occurred at approximately 9:38 a.m. on the I-10 Westbound, just east of Apache Trail.

According to California Highway Patrol, the collision occurred due to a driver having a seizure in their car.

No injuries have been reported.

CHP says two lanes were temporarily closed, but all lanes are now back open.