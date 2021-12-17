Residents heated over California legislator’s proposal to rollback solar incentives

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), is considering reducing incentives for rooftop solar in California, sparking backlash from customers who have installed solar in their homes amid concerns about climate change.

CPUC said in a press release on December 13, the proposal is part of "ongoing actions to evolve decarbonization incentive efforts to meet the state’s groundbreaking clean energy goals." The proposal "would revise current Net Energy Metering (NEM) rules and create a Net Billing Tariff that balances the needs of the electric grid, the environment, and consumers." CPUC added that the proposal "determines that NEM must be

modernized to incentivize customers to install storage paired with rooftop solar to help California

meet its net peak shortfall and ensure grid reliability. The Proposed Decision adopts more accurate

price signals that will promote greater adoption of customer-sited storage, which will help California

decrease its dependency on fossil fuels during the early evening hours, when the sun is down and

energy demand is high. The proposal also includes a bill credit for Net Billing customers to ensure

customers can pay for a solar plus storage energy system in 10 years or less through electric bill

savings. The bill credit is designed to phase out while helping the solar and storage market continue

to grow."

The proposal will be on the CPUC’s January 27, 2022 Voting Meeting agenda.

Palm Springs resident, Mark Ward, is one of many opponents to the proposal. He told News Channel 3 he installed solar panels at his home because of the incentives. He said his son was considering installing the panels at his home also, but changes to California's current incentive program could deter him.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more developments on this story, ad tune in at 6:00 p.m. for an in-depth look at the local conversation surrounding solar energy incentives in the Golden State.