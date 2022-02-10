DSUSD, COD students build tiny home to “rethink housing”

DSUSD

Students with the Desert Sands Unified School District and College of the Desert have built a tiny home to "rethink housing."

The home rests at 20ft x 8ft comes with a kitchen, a bathroom with a shower, a loft for a bed and an area for a sofa and TV.

The high school students participating in this project will receive college credit, in addition to their college credits.

Plans for this tiny home has been underway over the last 3 years.

The home will be sold and the money received will go back into the HVAC program that the students are in. It cost around $80,000-$90,000 to build the home, including the tools and full construction of the home.

This tiny house is expected to be showcased during Modernism Week.

Tune in at 6pm to hear more about this tiny home is making a big impact.