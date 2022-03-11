Escaramuza Charra Alteza: Group of local young girls keeps Mexican tradition alive

In Mexican culture, there’s a sport full of magic and color known as "Escaramuza Charra"

A lavish display of horsemanship with roots dating back to the Mexican revolution.

At a ranch in the Coachella Valley, 10 young girls, ride their horse's side saddle at full speed

“I have loved horses since I was two years old and I had a dream to ride horses”, said Xiomara, one of the young girls who practice the sport.

Wearing their traditional dresses inspired by the Adelitas, the female soldiers who fought in the Mexican revolution, they practiced in the lienzo, the circular arena, their structured routine.

“When I was young my grandma, she was in an escaramuza team and sometimes she would have performances and I really love it”, said Alena.

Control and rhythm are important.

The girls ride sidesaddle, their boots dangling over the side of the horse.

“It feels good”, said Luna, who added she doesn’t get nervous.

They're called ‘Las escaramuzas Charra Alteza’.

It’s the first young girl's horseback riding team dedicated to this art in the Coachella Valley.

The oldest rider is 12 years old, while the youngest one is only 7.

“I like it because the horses, you can have a bond with them”, said Arlet

The team was created less than a year ago, but in that time these young ladies have learned to weave their horses across the ring in smooth synchronicity.

“I feel really happy like my heart is full”, said Gisselle.

Tony Gallegos established the group in June of 2021.

“We are so happy to have this team here in the desert”, said Gallegos.

She says the girls are training religiously. This summer they plan to compete in an international championship in Queretaro, Mexico.

“It teaches them the tradition and culture, and passion for horses”, said Gallegos.

But it’s more than a competition for these riders. It’s about representing Mexican women’s bravery and fostering a connection between Mexico and the United States.

“My favorite part is that I get to spend time with my friends and I have support from my family”, said Arlinda.

The equestrian team is raising money to be able to travel to a tournament this summer.

If you would like to see them perform live, they are holding an event this Sunday.