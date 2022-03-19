Fashion Week El Paseo returns after pandemic hiatus

Fashion lovers were out in full force tonight in Palm Desert for the return of fashion week!

The 8-day event kicked off at The Gardens on El Paseo, with attendees starting the evening off at a cocktail hour.

Trina Turk, Spring 2022 collection

Designer Trina Turk showcased her Spring 2022 collection while attendees enjoyed some music and colorful outfits both on and off the runway.

The show benefits several local charities, including the Joslyn Center’s Meals on Wheels program.

Raju Mehta and his wife Jaishri Mehta of El Paseo Jewelers, the title sponsors of the event, said they are excited for it to be back this year.

Raju said, "it’s so beautiful, especially as my family suffered through COVID, we barely survived. This is beautiful. It's a blessing that we are here celebrating this event, enjoying the fashion, and people especially. No masks, it's like freedom."

Fashion Week runs every day through March 26.

