Taylor’s Time: Fritz defeats the great Rafa Nadal, earns Indian Wells title for biggest win of career

Taylor Fritz has done it.

SoCal Sensation 🌴



California kid @Taylor_Fritz97 rises to the occasion, conquering Nadal to capture a first Masters 1000 title 6-3, 7-6(5)#IndianWells pic.twitter.com/BQJY0KRMyJ — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 21, 2022

Fritz defeated Nadal in straight sets on Sunday, earning the men's singles title and the biggest win of his career.

The 24-year-old San Diego native with local ties to the Coachella Valley calls Indian Wells his "home tournament" and he certainly brought it home, taking down arguably the greatest tennis player of all time.

Before the loss, the 21-time grand slam champion Nadal was unbeaten this season, a perfect 20-0.