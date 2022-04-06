Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd replace Kanye West at Coachella Music Festival

Singer The Weeknd and electronic dance music trio Swedish House mafia will replacing Kanye West at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio later this month.

Organizers of the festival shared the new lineup on the festival's official Twitter page today.

The Party & The After Party pic.twitter.com/8gT2bF3x5j — Coachella (@coachella) April 6, 2022

The change comes two days after TMZ reported West, who now goes by the name 'Ye', dropped out of the festival.

West himself has not commented on the reason for his decision to pull out of the upcoming festival, which kicks off the first of two weeks on April 15.

According to reports, a representative for the rapper said he is "going away to get help."

His absence also means rapper Travis Scott ill not be joining West on stage as he previously had stated.

In February, West had threatened to not perform at Coachella Music Festival if singer Billie Eilish didn't apologize to Scott for allegedly insulting him by stopping in the middle of one of her recent performances to help a fan experiencing a medical issue.

