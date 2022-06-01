UPDATE: Two killed, three injured in Rancho Mirage traffic collision

Two people were killed and three others were injured in a Rancho Mirage traffic collision Wednesday evening, according to new information from the Riverside County Sheriffs Department.

Cal Fire said the crash happened on Dinah Shore Drive near the Westin Mission Hills Resort at 8:14 p.m.

In a statement released Thursday morning, the Sheriff's Department said three vehicles were involved in the collision. A black sedan with three passengers inside collided with a box truck.

The Sheriff's Department says a male juvenile passenger died at the scene and an adult passenger died later at a hospital. A third passenger only suffered minor to moderate injuries, according to the sheriff's statement.

The driver of the box truck that they hit only had minor injuries and then a car that got hit by flying debris from the accident had a passenger who only had minor injuries as well.

Initial information released Wednesday said two vehicles were involved and that one person was killed.

Dinah Shore Drive was closed in both directions from Los Alamos Road to Del Webb Way for the resulting investigation.

Cal Fire and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department were called to the scene.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.