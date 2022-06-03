Firefighters extinguish mobile home fire in Thousand Palms

Cal Fire and Riverside County firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in Thousand Palms this morning.

The fire was reported at 8:45 a.m. on Colonial Drive, near Desert Moon Drive. It was put out shortly after.

Fire officials on the scene told us a man inside the mobile home got out and is being treated for a medical emergency unrelated to the fire, which was contained to the single mobile home.

A pet is unaccounted for at this time.

Plumes of black smoke were spotted coming from the structure as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Viewers who could see the smoke billowing into the sky called into the News Channel 3 newsroom.

No word yet on what sparked the fire, but officials will remain on the scene and continue to mop up before officials can begin their investigation into the fire.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.