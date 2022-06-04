DHS apartment building fire leaves 20+ residents displaced

Fire crews were able to knock down an apartment fire in Desert Hot Springs on Friday night.

CalFire responded to the this apartment building on Mesquite Avenue, just off of Palm Drive, just before 7p.m.

Officials said 1 unit was completely destroyed, while 2 other units sustained smoke and water damage.

“So one unit was destroyed completely by fire two other units received minor damage smoke and water damage dude a fire suppression efforts additionally the electric has to be turned off to the building we don’t have the ability to isolate the electric to the one involved apartment so we have to turn the power off to the entire building, said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Don Camp.

There were 10 units in that building. Up to 25 residents, including children and adults were displaced because of it.

The County Emergency Management Department and the American Red Cross are assisting those families.

There were no injuries.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.