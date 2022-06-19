Deadline approaching for alcohol servers to comply with new California law

In these warm temperatures, outdoor misters serve up some relief from the heat at TQLAS Agave Bar & Grill in La Quinta. Inside, a margarita or glass of white wine do the trick.

Soon, however, servers won’t just be checking on the status of a customer's drink order, but also check on whether a customer has had too much to drink and stop serving them.

A new law that goes into effect next month will require all California businesses that serve alcohol to receive a new certification.

Many businesses in the Coachella Valley, including TQLAS Agave Bar & Grill, have already started the process ahead of the upcoming deadline.

“Anyone who takes the drink, puts it on the table–they need to be certified by ABC,” said Nancy Prieto who owns TQLAS.

The new certification requirement applies to any employee where a patron is served alcohol to drink then and there.

The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has been letting businesses know about the change for the past few years.

“When we bought our liquor license in 2019 at the ABC office in Palm Desert there was a poster there," explained Prieto.

An estimated 56,000 businesses must have their employees trained.

“The law takes effect on July 1 and by August 31 everyone is supposed to be RBS certified, or within 60 days of the first date of employment," said John Carr with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The exam costs $3 with registration, but RBS training providers can determine a fee to charge for their program, which can vary.

The certification requirement is meant to crack down on underage drinking and curb the number of DUIs.

“I think it’ll give the servers more confidence to make the call,” said Prieto while discussing the potential for confrontation with a customer when and if a server must cut them off for being too intoxicated.

“Honestly most people are very angry about it, but that’s one of the signs that that’s the reason to cut them off," added Prieto.

She believes the more people that know this law is coming, the better it will be for everyone.

Hopefully with the public knowing about this it’ll cut down on the belligerence of people when you actually have to say no more," said Prieto.