Exclusive sneak peek of progress at Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert reimagination

The temporary closure of the Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert in Rancho Mirage in December 2020 has left families across the Coachella Valley asking when the beloved museum will reopen.

The space known for its interactive fixtures and hands-on learning exhibits shuttered at the time, due to a lack of revenue brought on by reduced admissions amid state-wide COVID-19 pandemic closures.

Since its closure, museum officials have been fundraising and accessing grants to help with a bold reimagination project.

Not only is the museum working to revamp current exhibits that spurred creativity among young children throughout our local communities, but also new offerings to keep older children engaged and interested.

The museum states on its website that its plans to reopen in 2022, although an exact date has yet to be announced.

Tune into News Channel 3 at 6:00 tonight for our exclusive sneak peek at the construction progress for the museum and an update on an estimated timeline for its tentative reopening.