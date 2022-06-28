Amazon Partners with Find Food Bank
Amazon announced their partnership with Find Food Bank Tuesday at a news conference a the new Amazon Fresh store in Murrieta.
Local leaders from many of the valley cities were there in support of the partnership.
The Coachella Valley has become a new home for the Fortune 500 company.
A new Amazon distribution center now lives on Date Palm in Cathedral City.
Local leaders say the partnership will help bring more food to families struggling to make ends meet.
Comments