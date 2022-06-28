Skip to Content
Local News
By
Published 11:15 PM

Amazon Partners with Find Food Bank

Amazon announced their partnership with Find Food Bank Tuesday at a news conference a the new Amazon Fresh store in Murrieta.

Local leaders from many of the valley cities were there in support of the partnership.

The Coachella Valley has become a new home for the Fortune 500 company.

A new Amazon distribution center now lives on Date Palm in Cathedral City.

Local leaders say the partnership will help bring more food to families struggling to make ends meet.

Local News

Madison Morgan

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content