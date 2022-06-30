Firefighters respond to vegetation fire in Thermal

Fire crews responded to a call about a vegetation fire burning in Thermal this morning.

CalFire said they were notified at around 8:15 a.m. and firefighters were sent out to the scene at Avenue 66 and Fillmore Street.

The fire is less than one care, and there are no injuries or evacuations.

Avenue 66 is closed between Pierce Road and Martinez Road for the time being.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

