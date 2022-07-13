New CA gun law garners mixed reaction from locals

A new gun law that Governor Gavin Newsom signed this week has gotten mixed reaction from locals.

The bill clears the path for gun violence victims to file civil suits against the companies that manufacture the firearms used in crimes.

The move effectively tightens gun laws in California, which has the strictest gun safety measures in the nation, according to the Giffords Law Center.

A 2005 federal law protects gun manufacturers and dealers from lawsuits when the weapons they produce are used to commit crimes.

Gun makers and dealers in California will be required to block firearms sales to anyone they have “reasonable cause to believe is at substantial risk” of using a gun illegally or of harming themselves or others, under a new law that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that he had signed.

Tune in at 10pm to hear reaction from a local gun shop owner and Democratic Headquarters of the Desert.