E. Ramon Rd. closed after early morning apartment fire in Palm Springs

An early morning fire in Palm Springs forced police to close East Ramon Road, just west of Sunrise Way, for transformer repairs in the area.

The fire was reported at 3:45 a.m. on East Ramon Road at the Gallery Apartments.

Firefighters sprayed nearby palm trees to control the flames right outside the complex.

Neighbors who spoke with News Channel 3 said there was a crash about an hour prior, and then an explosion went off.

It's not clear if that was the transformer they heard.

The incident happened very close to the natural gas leak on Sunrise and Ramon earlier this week.

