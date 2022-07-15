Skip to Content
Local News
By
Updated
today at 7:02 AM
Published 7:01 AM

E. Ramon Rd. closed after early morning apartment fire in Palm Springs

KESQ

An early morning fire in Palm Springs forced police to close East Ramon Road, just west of Sunrise Way, for transformer repairs in the area.

The fire was reported at 3:45 a.m. on East Ramon Road at the Gallery Apartments.

Firefighters sprayed nearby palm trees to control the flames right outside the complex. 

Neighbors who spoke with News Channel 3 said there was a crash about an hour prior, and then an explosion went off.

It's not clear if that was the transformer they heard.

The incident happened very close to the natural gas leak on Sunrise and Ramon earlier this week.

We have reached out to the police and fire department for more information.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest on this developing story.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Local News

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KESQ NewsChannel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content