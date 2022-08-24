Students weigh in on President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his administration's plan to manage student loan student.

In a tweet, the president said the move keeps with his campaign promise.

https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1562462774969581570

Borrowers who make under $125,000 per year will have $10,000 in federal loans forgiven, according to the White House. Borrowers who went to college on Pell Grants will have up to $20,000 forgiven. People with undergraduate loans will also be able to cap monthly payments at 5% of their income.

The president also intends to extend the current pause on student loan repayments, which is set to expire on December 31, 2022.

The Department of Education has yet to details how borrows can apply for relief.

However, the move is already prompting reactions from both opponents and supporters, with some social media users praising the president for keeping with his promise and others expressing concern that the cost of his plan will increase inflation and hurt the economy.

Congressman Raul Ruiz also issued a statement, applauding President Biden for taking action on student loan debt:

“Right now, the burden of student loan debt is holding many in our communities back from securing their financial futures and fully contributing to our economy. That is why as Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, I met with President Biden and urged him to deliver much-needed forgiveness to student borrowers. I applaud the action he took today that will help ease local families’ financial burden and boost educational attainment for Americans across the country.” Congressman Raul Ruiz, M.D. (CA-36)

President Biden is expected to give more details during a speech at the White House this morning at 11:15 a.m.

