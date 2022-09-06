Palm Springs reports increase in city’s latest monkeypox wastewater test results

Palm Springs reported a significant increase in the viral load of monkeypox detected in the city's wastewater. The City is working with GT Molecular to provide weekly wastewater samples to monitor monkeypox virus in the community.

The latest data published on Monday covers the period of August 22 through August 29, and shows the number of viral copies per liter of wastewater jumped by 46,441.

The data also shows an increase from the last time period the city's wastewater was tested.

MPX Results From Aug. 8 to Aug. 29

The City OF Palm Springs forwards the information related to monkeypox wastewater testing to the County of Riverside Public Health Department. They handle the results, the City does not.

According to the City's website, "because the data is just a snapshot in time, it is recommended to use the information to spot trends, rather than focusing on the specific number. For example, is the trend showing consecutive weeks of increases or decreases. One data point showing a high or low number is not cause for alarm. It is just an indication to look at other data sources closely."

You can find results of the latest findings on the city's MPX (Monkeypox) landing page located at www.palmspringsca.gov/mpxinfo.

