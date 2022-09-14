Skip to Content
Coachella man accused of trying to kidnap teen girl

INDIO (CNS) - Felony charges were filed today against a Coachella man

suspected of trying to kidnap a 15-year-old girl in Thermal.

Christian Daniel Arreola, 19, was charged with three felony counts --

one each of assault with intent to commit mayhem, sexual battery, and attempted

kidnapping, robbery and/or rape, according to court records.

He was scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio

on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was walking home on the 55000 block of Calhoun Street about

3 p.m. last week when a man allegedly approached her, grabbed her from

behind and attempted to pull her into his vehicle, according to Sgt. David

Aldrich of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Aldrich said the girl was able to escape and run home. She was taken

to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained during the struggle.

Arreola was identified as a suspect and was subsequently located at

3:45 p.m. Saturday at his residence in the 85400 block of Heather Lane on

suspicion of kidnapping with the intent of committing a sexual act and

committing an assault with the intent of committing a sexual act, according to

Aldrich.

He was being held at the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio on

$1 million bail.

Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact

Investigator Glasper of the sheriff's Thermal station at 760-863-8950.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to 760-341-7867.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley.

