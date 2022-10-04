Coachella Valley residents react to increased gas prices

The average price of gas in Riverside County has risen to its second consecutive record high as drivers across the West Coast see a costly hike at the pump.

According to AAA, these steep prices are in part due to gas shortages caused by planned maintenance that six California refineries are currently undergoing.

California has seen one of the largest increases in gas prices in the nation by 59 cents with the average market price reaching $6.37.

Nationally, gas prices rose for the 13th time in the past two weeks, which has increased prices from six-tenths of a cent to $3.805.

California officials say the release of the winter blend gasoline, which is cheaper to produce, could help lower prices at the pump.

Gov. Gavin Newsom called for the immediate release and manufacturing of the winter-blend gasoline on Friday.

California officials say they will release this less expensive blend sooner than November 1.