3 people injured in Palm Springs apartment fire, 2 critically

A morning blaze at a Palm Springs apartment complex is under investigation. 3 people were injured in the fire that sparked up on Tamarisk Road around 10:15 am.

Captain Gunkel from the Palm Springs Fire Department reports that there are two critical patients who have been taken to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment. Gunkel also says that one firefighter also had a minor injury but did not require transport to the hospital at this time.

Several emergency crews are still on scene and authorities asked the public to avoid the area.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.