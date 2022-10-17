Vandalism on green at Terra Lago golf course is second incident in two months

An estimated $5,000 in damage is being repaired on a green at the golf course at Terra Lago, the head pro and tournament coordinator tells News Channel 3.

Brian Hulbert said that Indio Police are investigating after the vandalism was discovered on one of the greens on the property, north course number six, this morning.

Indio police says the incident likely occurred after 3 p.m. Sunday when staff left for the day into the overnight hours.

Large tire marks from what Terra Lago representatives and Indio police believe to be from off roading vehicles left deep scars on the normally manicured lawn and uprooted a large amount of grass.

Hulbert says that the damage is going to be difficult and costly to fix.

“We're gonna have to lay down some new sand, and put some new sod in and start the process of healing," Hulbert said.

Last month, a similar incident occurred. Terra Lago employees are now looking into options to increase security and surveillance.

Terra Lago representatives and Indio police believe that the vandals were able to enter the grounds from Dillon road which runs through miles of unincorporated open desert.

Indio police says outdoor activities like off roading and target shooting were common in the area but are no longer permitted as the surrounding area continues to grow.

“The lack of respect and understanding is that they go through a lot of work. And that's one of the things that out here in the Coachella Valley, we have beautiful golf courses. They're there for a purpose, but not to be driven on, especially by a vehicle and they do all that damage," said Ben Guitron, Police Adminitrative Officer at the Indio Police Department.

KESQ

There is currently no information on the possible suspect(s) who caused this damage.

If you have any further information about this incident--you can call the Indio Police Department at (760) 391-4057 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559)-498-STOP.