Mark Wahlberg makes surprise visit to Wahlburgers at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa

Diners at Wahlbergs at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon were treated to a surprise appearance from one of the restaurant's namesakes, Hollywood superstar Mark Wahlberg!

Wahlberg dropped by on Monday to mingle with diners and check out his family's fast-casual restaurant.

Officials with the casino said Wahlberg chatted with starstruck Morongo guests, sharing stories and laughs as he took selfies with excited patrons and Wahlburgers’ team members.

“It’s such a treat to me to turn on the radio and hear our family business being associated with such a great organization like Morongo Casino. It’s absolutely amazing, ” Wahlberg told the crowd. “I don’t get starstruck that often but when I hear the commercials, it really tickles me.”

Wahlberg is no stranger to Morongo, which served as the backdrop for some of the casino scenes in his 2014 film, “The Gambler.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Mr. Wahlberg back to Morongo to visit the first and only tribal casino in the nation offering the amazing Wahlburgers menu and hospitality,” said Richard St. Jean, Morongo’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our guests were floored to meet Mr. Wahlberg, and we had a great time touring our unique Wahlburgers location with him.”

Wahlbergs opened at Morongo in June 2021. Exclusive to this venue, the Wahlburgers at Morongo features a stage for live music and an expansive 30-foot LED video wall where guests can cheer for their favorite sports teams while enjoying an amazing hamburger or other tasty treats from the popular dining concept.

Founded by brothers Mark, Donnie, and Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg, the restaurant enterprise was the subject of A&E Network's Emmy-nominated reality show, “Wahlburgers” for ten seasons.

The fast casual eatery features a chef-inspired menu that emphasizes made-to-order, high-quality, delicious food inspired by family favorite recipes.

“It was quite a surprise to have Mr. Wahlberg stop by and I suspect this won’t be the last time he pops in unannounced,” St. Jean said.

Earlier that morning, Wahlberg stopped by the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon in nearby Beaumont to welcome guests to the 26th Annual Morongo Charity Golf Tournament. The event raised $150,000 for local non-profits in the community.