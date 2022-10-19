Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network to host free training for Community Disaster Preparation

Registration is now open for the Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network's free training seminars for Community Disaster Preparation.

The Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network prepares citizens for catastrophic events. The group provides training, education, and networking opportunities to help all local communities become cohesive and self-sufficient, Making sure communities are prepared to meet the challenges of natural and human disasters.

The upcoming training sessions will include personal instruction, samples, templates, resources, and other lifesaving materials to equip HOAs and non-HOA communities to develop disaster-response plans. CVDPN says people will leave equipped with the foundational model and a manual to use in creating their community disaster plan personalized to fit their community.

Training dates:

Oct. 27, from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Dec. 1. from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Both trainings require pre-registration. Sessions will be in Palm Desert at the RAP Regional Access Project building, 41550 Eclectic St.

Due to high demand, CVDPN asks that only one person from each neighborhood, non-HOA community, and HOA attend.

The creation of this new program has been in process since January 2022. The training is sponsored by the shareholders of Edison International, the parent company of SCE.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. to hear from training organizers about the importance of hosting these trainings.