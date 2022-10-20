Preview of upcoming Dead of the Dead celebration at the Palm Springs Art Museum

News Channel 3 is getting a preview of the upcoming Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos celebration being held by The Palm Springs Art Museum.

Organizers said it filled with altars, dance, music, art, storytelling, and the honoring of those who have passed away. There will be a presentation and performance by Danza Azteca Citlaltonac who will also hold an Intro to Mex-Indigenous Drumming workshop. Food and drinks by Taquizas El Chicali and AA Cheledas.

Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos is a cultural tradition where families and communities gather to build altars, create pathways, and welcome home their dead in a day of visiting and celebration.

Admission to the museum will be free Sunday, October 23, 2022. The event will be going on from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

