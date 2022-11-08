“A second opinion saved her life,” Bermuda Dunes mom creates nonprofit to help parents after daughter’s misdiagnosis

A new local nonprofit, Advocates 4 Pediatric 2nd Opinions, was launched in July 2022 by Bermuda Dunes resident Jessica Fincher, after her young daughter's misdiagnosis.

“When we saw the doctor he said it could be two things. One thing she’ll need surgery right away and or it could be something else and where it's probably going to heal itself,” said Fincher.

After receiving a positive update from her doctor about her daughter Hazel's heart condition, Jessica said she was relieved that her daughter wouldn't have to undergo surgery.

However, after she and her husband still had concerns, they decided to get a second and third opinion, which led them to find out Hazel needed heart surgery and that her condition might be be uncorrectable.

In April, Hazel underwent surgery to repair a hole in her heart, and has since not shown any signs of permanent damage, according to her mother.

Patient Advocate Foundation has served people nationwide with chronic or debilitating conditions for the past 25 years.

“As a patient, you don’t have that many documented rights, but you do have the right to a second opinion and for some conditions it's actually critical to get that opinion, " according to Caitlin Donovan, who is the nonprofit’s senior director.

Additionally, a study by Mayo Clinic revealed that up to 88% of second opinions for serious medical conditions resulted in major changes to the diagnosis or recommended treatment plan.

It wasn’t until Hazel’s parents spoke to another doctor that they were told she needed surgery.

“A second opinion saved her life and now we created Advocates 4 Pediatric 2nd Opinions," explained Fincher.

She said she is dedicated now to raising awareness and offering support to other parents who may need it. “Our organization will be happy to cover the consultation cost for a second or third opinion,” added Fincher.

“Most insurance will cover a second opinion. The biggest thing is usually that they require that they stay in network, and that's where some people trip up because sometimes they’ll have a specialist they have in mind who might be on the other side of the country," according to Caitlin Donovan, senior director at Patient Advocate Foundation.

“About 40% of appeals are overturned in favor of the patient,” explained Donovan. Therefore, she said the organization she leads encourages patients to appeal if they are denied because of the success rate they've seen.

Meanwhile, Jessica Fincher is searching for volunteers and donations so she can start helping people here at home.

“We’re looking forward to seeing where it goes and if it's even a need, which we’ll find once people hear about us," said Fincher.

