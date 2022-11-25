Optimism among independent retailers for Small Business Saturday as pandemic effects linger

Saturday, November 26, 2022 is Small Business Saturday. The national holiday was founded by American Express in 2010 in an effort to spur the economy by encouraging people to shop small.

A survey by Amex shows consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday, spent an estimated $23 billion in 2021.

Local business leaders say mom-and-pop shops, restaurants, and service providers play a key role in the Coachella Valley’s economic recovery.

However, many small retailers are still coping with the effects of the pandemic.

“One of the real problems that we experience is in shipping. The shipping costs have gone up so much," said Joy Meredith, owner of Crystal Fantasy located in downtown Palm Springs.

Staffing shortages and supply chain issues continue to present challenges for small businesses nationwide.

"That’s been going on already for well over a year with the supply chain, so I’ve kind of adjusted my ordering and thought ahead of time… and our artists have worked with us, and there’s been small price increases. They still are trying to keep their prices reasonable, as are we," said Mitchell Luther, owner of Sazzy’s Galleria in downtown Palm Springs.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has cosponsored Small Business Saturday since 2011, and offers information and resources on ways to support local businesses nationwide on its website.