Palm Springs Air Museum hosts Santa flyover for local healthcare workers

Santa Claus will be flying over the valley a little early this year to pay local health care workers a visit. 

The Palm Springs Air Museum is hosting their annual Santa Claus flyover to honor local healthcare workers at noon.

The fly over will take place at the following local hospitals: 

-Desert Regional Hospital

-Eisenhower Health on Bob Hope

-JFKennedy Hospital in Indio

-High Desert Regional Hospital in Joshua Tree

The Palm Springs Air Museum will also be hosting their annual Snowtopia event starting tomorrow from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every night until Dec. 23. Attendees can expect to play outside in 40 tons of real snow, meet Santa and Frosty the Snowman and make crafts inside their hangar and enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and more.

